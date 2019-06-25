Nugget of Knowledge: Wash new clothing

(WYTV) – You’ve just brought home new clothes from the mall. Do you wash them before you put them on?

They’re brand new, and they certainly look clean.

It might be a good idea to wash them first, though, and here’s why.

Many of our clothes come from countries that use formaldehyde and other chemicals to prevent insects and mildew from damaging them. That shirt from Vietnam might have taken a long time to get here.

These finishes and bacteria from other people can be harmful to anyone who already has a compromised immune system or a young child who hasn’t yet developed immunity to common bacteria.

The chemical finishes can irritate people with eczema, including atopic dermatitis. Around 31 million people in this country have one or more types of eczema. They’ve got to wash out any excess dyes.

So do you put your new clothes in a quick-rinse cycle?

No, use laundry detergent and the hottest water allowed for the fabric. Then, wear them in good health.