Nugget of Knowledge: Veterans day

In 1954, we changed it to Veterans Day to make it more inclusive of all veterans

(WYTV) – Some people confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day in May.

Both holidays honor the men and women who served in our nation’s military, but Memorial Day is for those who died while serving their country.

On Veterans Day, we recognize all veterans, both the dead and the living.

It used to be called Armistice Day, referring to the end of World War I.

In 1954, we changed it to Veterans Day to make it more inclusive of all veterans.

World War II ended 74 years ago, but some of the veterans who fought in the war are still around to thank.

16 million Americans wore a uniform in that war, around 450,000 of them are alive Monday.

The National WWII Museum estimates that around 350 die each day.

The Pew Research Center says nearly a quarter of the veterans living in America today, around 18 million, served only during peacetime.

Other counties have their own Veterans day. Canada calls it Remembrance Day.

Don’t wait for Veterans Day to honor a vet. Contribute to an honor flight to send a vet to Washington, DC. Drive a vet to a doctor’s appointment or if you see someone in a uniform in a restaurant, quietly call over the waitress and say, “I’ll pick up that tab.”