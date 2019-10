The mascot for the University of Minnesota is Goldy Gopher

(WYTV) – A woodpecker pecks wood in search of food to eat. They will peck wood 8,000 to 12,000 times a day.

A killer whale is actually a dolphin. Sailors would refer to orcas as “whale killers” which was later changed.

The dog player token in the classic Monopoly game is a Scottish Terrier.

