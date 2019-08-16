Nugget of Knowledge: Treasure in your attic!

Old VHS tapes and even Pyrex dishes could be worth something

(WYTV) – Search your attic for these treasures. They may be worth something.

OLD TYPEWRITERS

The manual kind is now a collector’s item.

On eBay, vintage models from the late 19th and early 20th centuries can sell for more than $1,000. Even something from the last 50 years can get you several hundred dollars.

POKÉMON CARDS

First-generation Pokémon cards have earned $10,000. A promotional Pikachu card from 1998 sold at auction for $54,970 in 2016.

BEANIE BABIES

If you haven’t looked at your Beanie Baby collection since the 1990s, check it. Look for mint-condition but with a flaw or two.

This past January, a Valentino bear with multiple errors sold on eBay for $42,300.

CERAMIC CHRISTMAS TREES

Vintage ceramic Christmas trees from the 1960s and ’70s can sell for $100 to $450 on eBay.

Their value peaks between late November and early December.

VHS TAPES

Before giving them away in a garage sale, look up their value.

Really bad horror movies, professional wrestling shows and even early episodes of Barney could be worth hundreds of dollars to collectors.

VINYL RECORDS

Some are extremely valuable.

A version of Bob Dylan’s album, “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan” with alternate tracks, was accidentally released in 1963.

If you’ve got it, it’s worth $35,000.

COMIC BOOKS

The comics worth the most money are the first issues of a series. The first superhero this, the first superhero that.

“The Incredible Hulk No.1,” “Marvel Comics No.1” and “X-Men No. 1” all sold for more than $300,000.

BOY SCOUT BADGES

Scouting stuff from the first half of the 20th century will bring in the most — hundreds of dollars on eBay.

PYREX DISHES

Tacky, colorful and valuable.

Earlier this year, a vintage Pyrex casserole dish with a rare “Lucky in Love” pattern sold for $6,700 on eBay.