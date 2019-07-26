Nugget of Knowledge: The bestselling fiction writer of all time

The bestselling fiction author of all time was the Queen of Crime

(WYTV) – Disney made a lot of changes when it adapted Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” as a movie.

In the original version of the story, the prince marries someone else and the mermaid dissolves into sea foam.

The word “scuba,” as in scuba diving, is an acronym that stands for self-contained underwater breathing apparatus.

The music group Maroon 5 originally went by the name of Kara’s Flowers. The group released two albums as Kara’s Flowers but changed its name in 2002.

The capital of Greenland is Nuuk, founded in 1728.

The bestselling fiction author of all time was the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie. She wrote 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections. Her books have sold $2 billion copies worldwide.

The first animated film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars was Beauty and the Beast in 1991.

When Disneyland opened in California in 1955, Tomorrowland was set in the far future of 1986.

What do Mike Myers, Christopher Walken, Matt Dillon and Justin Timberlake all have in common? They’ve all appeared in Madonna music videos.

Drew Mitchell is a Guinness World Record holder for the most apples crushed with a bicep in one minute, setting the record at 14.