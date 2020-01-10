Nugget of Knowledge: Super Centenarians

The oldest people on record mostly lived in the U.S. and Japan, and the majority were born in August

(WYTV) – The oldest living person in the world, Kane Tanaka of Japan, celebrated her 117th birthday on January 2, 2020.

She was born in 1903, got married in 1922, and the couple had five children.

Today, she is a grandmother to five and a great-grandmother to eight.

On a typical day, Tanaka spends her time studying math, practicing calligraphy and beating the nursing home staff at board games.

She’s a member of the 117 club, an exclusive group only a handful of women have joined.

In the last few years, Emma Morano of Italy, Violet Mosse Brown of Jamaica, and Nabi Tajima and Chiyo Miyako of Japan all reached age 117 and were each the oldest person alive for a brief period.

If Tanaka celebrates another birthday next year, she will be the first person since the 1990s to live to 118.

An American, Sarah Knauss, lived to age 119 in 1999. She died just 30 hours before New Year’s day, in 2000.

The oldest person we know of, Jeanne Calment of France, lived to age 122.

She smoked cigarettes for 96 of those years, loved chocolate, red wine and champagne.

The top 100 oldest people on record — these are super-centenarians, all living past age 110 — included six men and 94 women, most living in the United States and Japan and the majority born in August.