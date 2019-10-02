Nugget of Knowledge: States and their shapes

Stein writes that the earliest states had boundaries set by rivers

(WYTV) – Mark Stein wrote a book called How the States Got Their Shapes.

Stein writes that the earliest states had boundaries set by rivers.

The Ohio River runs along the southern borders of Indiana and Ohio.

The Connecticut River separates New Hampshire and Vermont. The Colorado River separates California and Arizona.

The Delaware River forms Pennsylvania’s eastern border. The Mason Dixon line its southern border.

Congress later used lines of latitude and longitude to create states.

Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota are all about seven degrees of longitude or about 500 miles wide.

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota are all about three degrees of latitude or 200 miles tall.

Railroad routes sometimes shaped where one state ended and another began. This was the same with the Erie Canal.

Ohio took its name from the Ohio River. Ohio is a Seneca word meaning “good river,” “great river” or “large creek.”

In 1681, English king Charles II granted land to William Penn to repay a debt the crown owed William’s father.

It was one of the largest land grants ever given to an individual and the king named it Pennsylvania, literally meaning “Penn’s Woods” since the Latin word for woods is silva.