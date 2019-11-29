Nugget of Knowledge: Spock’s skin was supposed to be red

Ellen DeGeneres was offered the role of Phoebe in the TV show Friends, but she turned it down

(WYTV) – Americans eat more food on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year. Super Bowl Sunday comes in second.



Dollywood is located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Ellen DeGeneres was offered the role of Phoebe in the TV show Friends, but she turned it down.

The state with the smallest population is Wyoming.

Delaware is the home to more horseshoe crabs than anywhere else in the world.

What’s the difference between seltzer water and club soda? Seltzer is just carbonated water, while club soda has other ingredients to add flavor.

In the original Star Trek TV series, Spock’s skin was kind of yellow-green. The producers originally want Spock’s skin to be red, but it would look too dark on a black and white television.

Caresse Crosby invented the bra in 1911 when she was 19 years old.

There is a species of fly known as Bootylicious. What celebrity inspired the name? Beyonce, who recorded “Bootylicious” with Destiny’s Child in 2001. It’s the all time diva of flies with an eye catching large gold butt.