Nugget of Knowledge: Shuffling cards

(WYTV) – What are the odds of shuffling a deck of cards into the right order?

It depends on how you shuffle them and the order of the cards when you start.

If you truly mix up the deck, the chances of the cards ending up in perfect order–spades, then hearts, diamonds and clubs– are one in 10 to the 68th power.

That’s one followed by 68 zeros, which is the number of atoms in our galaxy.

However, card players see it happening. Fresh packs of cards come in perfect order and if you properly shuffle them, they can end back in order.

For example, if you riffle shuffle a fresh pack, split the deck in two and weave the cards together, the pack can end up back where it was after just eight shuffles.

People who aren’t very good at shuffling can do a better job of jumbling a pack than those who are.