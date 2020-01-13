Nugget of Knowledge: Royal line of succession

Harry is still sixth in line, despite the fact that he's leaving for America and Canada with Meghan

(WYTV) – Last Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, retired movie actress Meghan Markle Sparkle, surprised the world.

They said they would step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and try to live financially independent of the Queen, Harry’s grandmother.

It shocked the British Empire.

What does this mean for the line of succession to the British throne? Is Harry taking himself out of the picture?

Prince Charles is still number one to succeed the Queen. He was her first born, so the line of succession runs through his family first.

His first child, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, son of Charles and the late Princess Diana is number two. The line now goes through William’s family.

William and Kate have three children so far. Their son, Prince George, is third in line. Their daughter, Princess Charlotte, is fourth and their latest child, Prince Louis, is fifth.

Unless William and Kate have more kids, the line jumps to his brother, Harry.

Harry is still sixth in line, despite the fact that he’s leaving for America and Canada with Meghan.

Harry and Meghan’s child, Archie, is seventh in line to the throne. They did not give him a title.

It will never get that far unless there is some catastrophe, but the line does continue down to 25 with people you may or may not have heard of.