Nugget of Knowledge: Rockefeller Plaza tree

Putting up the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center got its start in 1931.

Construction workers were building the Center that year and they all contributed cash for a 20 foot tree with strings of cranberries and garlands of paper.

Today, more than two and a half million people come to see it every December and that includes the family that donated the tree that year, who have VIP seats for the lighting ceremony.

In recent years, the ideal tree has become a Norway spruce that is at least 75 feet tall.

Do you have such a tree you’d like to volunteer? You have to go online to start the process. However, it may take a few years before Rockefeller Center picks your tree.

And what happens after the holidays? What do you do with a 75 foot tall Norway Spruce? You recycle it.

Workers take down the tree, turn it into lumber and then donate the lumber to Habitat for Humanity, which uses it to build a home for a family.

Each piece of wood comes stamped “Rockefeller Center Tree” and the date it stood tall in New York City.