Nugget of Knowledge: Retired Guinness records

(WYTV) – We open the Guinness Book of World Records to see records in countless categories, but some are no longer in the big book, for one reason or another.

Here are some the Guinness records that people no longer monitor:

Gluttony: In the 1983 edition, Edward Abraham Miller of Oakland, California was recognized as the world’s greatest eater, consuming up to 25,000 calories per day. In the 1990s, Guinness stopped monitoring most of these records — the greatest at eating or drinking.

Heaviest animals: The editors used to record these numbers. The heaviest cat, for example, was 46 pounds. They discontinued this in 1998 because people were over-feeding their pets just to get in the book.

There are no more controversial animal sports, such as the largest fox ever killed in a fox hunt, and no more bullfighting, elephant polo and camel wrestling, all gone.

There is no more fastest drive around the world. The only records now deal with fuel economy, not speed on public roads.

Gone is any record that might impact the environment, such as largest release of party balloons or sky lanterns.

Also, there is no more oldest person with a disease or disability.

One more Guinness never accepted: The man who swears he’s set a record for romantic brush-offs. Every time he asked a woman who’d agreed to a date with him to set a time and a place, the woman would say she’s busy and can’t make it. He claims it went on for more than a year.