Nugget of Knowledge: Refrigerate your eggs

People in the U.S., Australia and Japan should stick them in the fridge

(WYTV) – Should you keep your eggs in the refrigerator?

People in the U.S., Australia and Japan should stick them in the fridge.

However, they are fine staying at room temperature just about everywhere else.

This has to do with the salmonella bacteria. In the U.S., Australia and Japan, there’s no way to tell if eggs have been infected.

Egg producers wash the eggs in a hot, soapy bath and then refrigerated them as soon as the eggs are laid.

You buy them and store them in the cold.

Washing eggs will kill bacteria, but it also removes a thin, waxy shell coating that defends eggs against other microorganisms.



What about those countries that do not wash eggs?

They vaccinated their hens to prevent salmonella infection in the first place. Therefore, the eggs don’t have to be washed or refrigerated and they still have that natural coating as well.

Both techniques work, but it depends on where you are and from whom you bought the eggs.

