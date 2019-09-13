Nugget of Knowledge: Random trivia nuggets

(WYTV) – Name the only nonhuman to ever testify before Congress.
— Elmo, 2002.
The Beatles starred in several films while they were together. Name their first film.
— “A Hard Day’s Night,” 1964.
The Canadians love this dish: French fries covered with what?
— Cheese and brown gravy.
Name the only U.S. president to win a Pulitzer Prize?
— John F. Kennedy, Profiles in Courage, 1957.
Science fiction author Philip K. Dick wrote a novel called “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” It inspired what 1982 film with a different title?
— Blade Runner.
Oxter is an old word once used to describe which body part?
— Armpit.
If you weight 200 pounds on Earth, how much would you weigh on Mars?
— 70 pounds
Boxer Sugar Ray Robinson’s son Ronnie excelled in what sport?
— Roller derby.
What kind of music did Katy Perry release as a teenager before she became a pop star?
— Christian music.