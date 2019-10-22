Nugget of Knowledge: Random tidbits

(WYTV) – What infamous criminal was nicknamed, among other things, Leather Apron?
Answer: Jack the Ripper.
Where in this country can you find the annual Great American Beer Festival?
Answer: Denver, Colorado, in September or October.
What’s the difference between vanilla ice cream and French vanilla ice cream?
What company uses the slogan “Because we’re worth it?”
Answer: L’Oreal, the French cosmetics company.
The Empire State building was supposed to be 1,050 feet tall. The final height was 1,250 feet. Why the extra 220 feet?
Answer: It was space for a mooring mast for dirigibles.
What female pop star briefly sang in an R&B group called Basic Instinct in the 1990s?
Answer: Pink. She later joined another R&B group called Choice before going solo.
For whom is the Stanley Cup named?
Answer: Lord Stanley of Preston, governor-general of Canada in 1892.
If you ordered a Berliner at a cafe in Wisconsin, what would they serve you?
Answer: A jelly donut.
Where was President Richard Nixon speaking when he said in 1973, “Well, I’m not a crook?”
Answer: Walt Disney World.