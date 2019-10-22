Nugget of Knowledge: Random tidbits

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – What infamous criminal was nicknamed, among other things, Leather Apron?

Answer: Jack the Ripper.

Where in this country can you find the annual Great American Beer Festival?

Answer: Denver, Colorado, in September or October.

What’s the difference between vanilla ice cream and French vanilla ice cream?

What company uses the slogan “Because we’re worth it?”

Answer: L’Oreal, the French cosmetics company.

The Empire State building was supposed to be 1,050 feet tall. The final height was 1,250 feet. Why the extra 220 feet?

Answer: It was space for a mooring mast for dirigibles.

What female pop star briefly sang in an R&B group called Basic Instinct in the 1990s?

Answer: Pink. She later joined another R&B group called Choice before going solo.

For whom is the Stanley Cup named?

Answer: Lord Stanley of Preston, governor-general of Canada in 1892.

If you ordered a Berliner at a cafe in Wisconsin, what would they serve you?

Answer: A jelly donut.

Where was President Richard Nixon speaking when he said in 1973, “Well, I’m not a crook?”

Answer: Walt Disney World.