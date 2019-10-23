Nugget of Knowledge: Quid Pro Quo and other phrases

Interesting foreign phrases:

Quid pro quo (Latin) – Something given in exchange for something received. It is not an exchange of Christmas presents. Rather, it is a hard business transaction.

Raconteur (French) – A teller of stories and anecdotes. It is someone who has a fund of stories and is very skilled at telling them. They are often delivered in different accents.

Raison d’etre (French) – A reason for being. News, weather and a smile on your face is Daybreak’s raison d’etre.

SAVOIR FAIRE (French) – Someone who is always prepared to do the right thing at the right time. It is done by instinct. The word “tact” might be the closest English translation.

Schadenfreude (German) To pleasure in someone else’s misfortune. This one word says so much and there is no English equivalent.

Schlemiel (Yiddish) – A foolish person or a clumsy person.

Schmooze (Yiddish) – To chatter or talk intimately. It is more than a heart to heart talk. It can mean manipulating someone or networking.

Simpatico (Spanish) Pleasing or easy to like. It means the feelings and responses that you inspire in others rather than the vibes you give out.