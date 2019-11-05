Nugget of Knowledge: Presidents that hail from Ohio

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

Lemons float in water, while limes sink. This is because limes are less dense.

The four movies Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks appear in together are Joe Versus the Volcano (1990), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), You’ve Got Mail (1998) and Ithica (2016).

The three women who were in the original Saturday Night Live cast are Gilda Radnor, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman.

Andre Jacques Garnerin was a French aeronaut. He made his claim to fame by making the first parachute jump.

Virginia was the birthplace of eight presidents, and Ohio was the birthplace of seven.

The term “soccer” originated in Britain as an abbreviated version of “association football.

Bolivia is a landlocked South American country. The five countries that surround it are Peru, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentine and Chile.

A pandemonium is a group of parrots

Spiders are not considered insects because an insect has six legs and three body parts. Spiders are arachnids with eight legs and two body parts.

George Orwell’s 1984 was the classic novel from the mid-20th century that appeared on the bestseller lists after the 2016 election.