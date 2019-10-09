Nugget of Knowledge: Pizza

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – The first pizza place in America was Lombardi’s in New York City.

It opened as a grocery store, and Lombardi’s started selling pizza in 1905.

The first frozen pizza arrived in grocery stores in 1962. It tasted like cardboard.

Hawaiian pizza arrived that same year. A native of Greece, Sam Panopoulos, came up with it for his pizza shop in Canada.

Two years ago, the president of Iceland told schoolchildren he would ban pineapple pizza if he had the power.

Pizza came from Italy, but countries have their own versions today: in Brazil, you eat pizza topped with green peas, the French put fried eggs on their slices, and in China, the crust is made of mini-hot dogs.

Chuck E. Cheese’s was founded by Nolan Bushnell, the co-founder of Atari. He wanted a way to make more money off the game consoles.

Some famous people got their start making and delivering pizzas: actors Stephen Baldwin and Bill Murray both worked at pizza restaurants, and Jean-Claude Van Damme used to deliver pizzas.

In 2001, Pizza Hut delivered a six-inch salami pizza to the International Space Station, the first pizza delivered to outer space. The U.S. Military Lab invented a ready-to-eat pizza that can last for up to three years.

In 2014, food scientists discovered the obvious after long testing: Mozzarella makes the best pizza cheese.

Some strange pizza-flavored products: potato chips, ice cream, beer and e-cigarettes.

Pizza shops sell the most pizzas on Halloween, the night before Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday.

Forty percent of Americans eat pizza at least once a week, and Saturday night is our favorite night for that.