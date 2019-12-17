Nugget of Knowledge: New life for old crayons

(WYTV) — Where do old crayons go to die once they are done being used?

Many parents keep their children busy with coloring with crayons at restaurants while waiting for their meals to arrive. The restaurants usually throw the brand new pack of crayons away afterwards.

This means, the crayons, which are not biodegradable, end up in landfills.

In 2011, Bryan Ware of San Francisco started the Crayon Initiative.

The Crayon Initiative collects used crayons from restaurants and schools and brings them to California.

The Ware family and volunteers sort through whatever they have, organize the colors melt them down, pour them into molds to make new crayons with no paper sleeves.

Then, the organization provides the recycled crayons to various children’s hospitals.

As of this past April, the Crayon Initiative has collected more than 30 million crayons and donated nearly 500,000 new packs of crayons to children in hospitals around the country.