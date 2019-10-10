Nugget of Knowledge: Kangaroo Court

(WYTV) – What do we mean by a Kangaroo Court and how did that expression get into our language?

First, what it is: a Kangaroo Court ignores justice and the law.

The judge disregards every legal point, every ethical standard. The verdict is already in: guilty.

The defendant has no lawyer at his side, so he has no proper defense and no right to appeal. It’s just meant to give the illusion of a fair and just trial.

Does it have anything to do with kangaroos and did the expression come from Australia?

No and no.

The Oxford English Dictionary says it’s American and we first see the expression in print in 1853. Its origin is unclear, but this may be the best explanation: the expression appeared around the time of the California Gold Rush.

The law was prosecuting claim jumpers. Prospectors jumping around like kangaroos from gold mine to gold mine, illegally occupying them and making claims on them.

The justices would have to jump after them, and the judges were paid on how many trials they held, so they had to move fast and the legal niceties may have gotten lost in their kangaroo courts.