Nugget of Knowledge: How to store wine

(WYTV) – Ever visit a winery and see the bottles lined up, upright on the shelves, waiting for you to make your pick?

If you could visit the back room or basement, wherever they store the bottles, you’ll most likely find them on their sides.

Why do we store wine bottles that way, and do we have to do it this way?

The theory says that a horizontal bottle keeps the cork moist, so it doesn’t dry out and shrink.

But science suggests otherwise.

That gap of air in a wine bottle has almost 100% humidity, so the cork will never dry out as long as there is wine in the bottle, even if you store it upright.

In 2005, the Australian Wine Research Institute tested this and found that the orientation of the bottle makes little difference to the wine’s quality and how it keeps. In fact, having the stopper permanently soaked in wine laying on its side might actually weaken the cork.

So, not only is it unnecessary to keep the cork wet, it may actually be bad for it.

Wine doesn’t really get better with age; it just changes chemically. The tannins in wine tend to bind together to change the taste.

Whether it tastes better or not depends on the grape variety and what the winemaker was trying to do.

We’re really supposed to drink most wine within six months and the wine goes downhill from then on.