Nugget of Knowledge: How humans grow

(WYTV) – How do you grow?

Girls reach their full height when they are about 18 years old, but boys keep growing taller for a few more years.

The bones of your arms and legs were quite short when you were a baby. When you reached the age of 9, your bones started to grow rapidly and will keep growing until you reach your full height.

There are two times in your life when you grow very quickly: the first is right after you were born and lasted until you were about six months old.

The second time occurs when you reach your early teens.

Girls grow faster than boys, then boys catch up and grow faster and stronger.

Your head stops growing earlier than the rest of you.

When you were a newborn, you looked like you were almost all head. By the time you were 10 years old, your head was nearly full size.

How about the brain in your head?

At birth, the average baby’s brain is about one-fourth the size of the average adult brain, but it doubles in size in the first year.

It’s nearly full-grown in your skull by age 5, but your brain isn’t fully developed until you’re about 25.

How about your eyes?

Human eyes do grow, but most of the growth takes place early in life. For the retina, most growth happens before the age of two.

For the eyeball, most growth occurs before the age of six, and by the time you reach puberty, your eyeballs should have reached their full adult size.