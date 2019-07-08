Nugget of Knowledge: Hit songs that fell short of #1

Forever in second place:
2nd: Jerry Lee Lewis’s “Great Balls of Fire”
1st: Danny and the Juniors’ “At the Hop”
2nd: Foreigner’s “Waiting for a Girl Like You”
1st: Olivia Newton John’s “Physical” and Darryl Hall and John Oates’ “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)”
2nd: Psy’s “Gangnam Style
1st: Maroon 5’s “One More Night”
2nd: The Village People’s “YMCA”
1st: CHIC’s “Le Freak” and Rod Stewart’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”
2nd: Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky”
1st: Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines”
2nd: Ronettes’ “Be My Baby”
1st: The Fireballs’ “Sugar Shack”
2nd: Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”
1st: The Association’s “Windy”
2nd: Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone
1st: The Beatles’ “Help”