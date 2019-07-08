Nugget of Knowledge: Hit songs that fell short of #1

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

Forever in second place:

2nd: Jerry Lee Lewis’s “Great Balls of Fire”

1st: Danny and the Juniors’ “At the Hop”

2nd: Foreigner’s “Waiting for a Girl Like You”

1st: Olivia Newton John’s “Physical” and Darryl Hall and John Oates’ “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)”

2nd: Psy’s “Gangnam Style

1st: Maroon 5’s “One More Night”

2nd: The Village People’s “YMCA”

1st: CHIC’s “Le Freak” and Rod Stewart’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

2nd: Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky”

1st: Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines”

2nd: Ronettes’ “Be My Baby”

1st: The Fireballs’ “Sugar Shack”

2nd: Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”

1st: The Association’s “Windy”

2nd: Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone

1st: The Beatles’ “Help”