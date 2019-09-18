Nugget of Knowledge: History of Toothpaste

(WYTV) – A toothbrush needs toothpaste. In fact, we may have had toothpaste before we had toothbrushes.

The Egyptians were using a kind of toothpaste as far back as 3500 B.C.

We have found recipes for tooth powder to rub over teeth going back to 5000 B.C., usually the ashes of burned egg shells.

The ancient Egyptian tooth powder was made up of rock salt and flavorings such as mint and peppercorns.

At a dental conference in Austria in 2003, the dentists mixed this ancient recipe and one dentist tried it and said it wasn’t half bad.

Later in the Middle Ages, Europeans used a tooth powder mixture of honey, salt and rye flour and scrubbed their teeth with tree bark.

Finally, in 1850, Colgate came out with a cream toothpaste in a jar. Mass production started in the 1870’s and 20 years later came the toothpaste tube.

We add a kind of soap called sodium lauryl sulfate to our toothpaste to make it foam because we don’t believe anything cleans unless it foams.

Fluoride was first added to toothpaste in 1914, but it wasn’t until the 1960’s that it was proven to fight cavities.