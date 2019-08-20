Nugget of Knowledge: Here’s mud in your eye

(WYTV) – Where does the expression, “Here’s mud in your eye,” come from?

This expression is more common in British English than in American English. It is informal and originated around the 1930s.

The exact source of this expression is unclear.

Some people speculate it relates to mud from the trenches in World War 1.

Because the soldiers had to dig, live and fight in these trenches in the earth, they would get very muddy.

Others point to the Bible as the source, as Jesus heals a blind man with mud. He smears mud over the eyes of the blind man. When the man opens his eyes again, he can see.

This theory could make sense as people often toast to good health.

However, there is no good evidence for either theory.

Another theory: The phrase symbolized a plentiful crop when farmers used to raise a glass to the success of a good harvest. It was first spoken in American taverns around 1890.

Another explanation comes from horse racing: When someone says, here’s mud in your eye, he’s really congratulating himself. In horse racing, the winning horse will kick mud into the eyes of those behind him.