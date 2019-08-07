Nugget of Knowledge: Golden arches

There is science behind McDonald's logo

(WYTV) – Why are the McDonald’s Golden Arches yellow on a red background?

The logo, said to be the most recognized symbol in the world, changed a bit over the years before the company settled on what we see today. That was in 2003.

Founder Richard McDonald first sketched the Golden Arches as an architectural feature to attract customers in cars.

Shortly after the very first restaurant opened, architect Stanley Clark Meston was hired to update the building.

He put two large golden arches on either side of the building that came through the roof and into the sky.

When Ray Kroc took over the business in 1961, he created a logo that incorporated the two golden arches to form an “M” for McDonald’s.

But why red and yellow?

Those colors were picked for a specific reason. It has to do with science.

The color red is stimulating and make us feel active. It increases our heart rate, which helps our appetite kick in.

We associate yellow with happiness, and it’s the most visible color in daylight. That’s why it’s so easy to spot a McDonald’s logo on a crowded road.

Red and yellow make you hungry, encouraging you to buy the product while also making you feel happy