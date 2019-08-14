Nugget of Knowledge: Funny foreign phrases, part 2

(WYTV) – The following are some foreign phrases and their meanings:
- Haute Couture (ote coo-ture — French): High fashion, expensive clothes
- Honcho (pronounced as spelled — Japanese): A squad leader, a boss or manager
- Hubris (hew-briss — Greek): Overwhelming pride, arrogant behavior
- Incognito (in-cog-nee-toe — Italian): Unknown or under an assumed identity
- Ipso Facto (pronounced as spelled — Latin): By that fact itself or as a consequence of that. For example, if you are born in the United States, ipso facto, you have a Social Security number.
- Joie de Vivre (jwah de veev’re — French): The joy of living, exuberance
- Kaput (pronounced as spelled — German): Smashed, done for, broken, ruined beyond repair
- Kitsch kitch (German): Cheap and showy. The English equivalents might be tacky or without taste.
- Kvetch (pronounced as spelled — Yiddish): Complain or whine. A kvetcher is someone who looks for faults, and kvetching is what he does when he finds them.