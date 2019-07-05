Nugget of Knowledge: Fried chicken

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Fried chicken — crispy on the outside but nice and juicy on the inside.

We may have perfected the recipe, but other countries helped.

Some 7,500 years before Christ — where we find early accounts of cooked chicken, perhaps even fried, in China, the Middle East and West Africa — then Scottish settlers brought pan-fried chicken to America.

The first recipe for fried chicken in this country appeared in the first cookbook published in America called “The Virginia Housewife” in 1825.

Mary Randolph wrote it. Her brother was married to Thomas Jefferson’s daughter.

Before World War II, fried chicken was a special dish because the meat was not cheap, and it was hard to cook. You didn’t often see it in restaurants.

Until the 1960s, chicken was more expensive than beef and veal.

Alektorophobia is the fear of chickens. You should not fear chicken if they’re cooked properly.

The average American eats about 80 pounds of chicken a year. We won’t run out, though. There are more chickens on Earth than people.

Popeyes Chicken is named after the character Popeye Doyle in the movie “The French Connection.”

The South Koreans really love their fried chicken. There are more fried chicken restaurants in South Korea than there are McDonald’s restaurants around the world.