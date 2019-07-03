Nugget of Knowledge: Fourth of July myths

The Declaration of Independence wasn't actually signed on July 4

(WYTV) – The Second Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence and signed it on July 4, 1776.

True?

No, it didn’t happen that way.

Congress actually voted to approve the resolution to legally separate from Great Britain on July 2, two days earlier.

Congress approved the final wording of the Declaration of Independence July 4 and printed it that day, so that’s the date on the document.

The delegates didn’t sign it until August 2, 1776.

Even then, not all delegates were there and some signed later.

But what about the famous John Trumbull painting of all the delegates signing the Declaration of Independence on July 4?

You’ll find that picture on the back of the $2 bill. It took place on June 28, 1776.

That’s when the authors of the Declaration presented the first rough draft of the document to the Second Continental Congress.

Calvin Coolidge is the only U.S. president who was born on the Fourth of July — 1872 — in tiny Plymouth Notch, Vermont.

Coolidge was serving as vice president when President Warren G. Harding died suddenly on August 3, 1923.

Incredibly, both Thomas Jefferson and his fellow Founding Father John Adams died on the very same day: July 4, 1826.

In 1831, just five years later, James Monroe became the third U.S. president to die on the Fourth of July.