Nugget of Knowledge: Economy of an all-you-can-eat buffet

(WYTV) — No restaurant wants to lose money, but how do these establishments make a profit serving buffets?

One of the big reasons that restaurant owners love weekday lunch and Sunday brunch buffets is that they save them money on labor because you’re serving yourself.

A chef will tell you all you can eat is a fallacy. You’re not going to eat your way past the profit margin.

Restaurants set their buffet pricing and their buffet offerings very carefully.

For every diner who wants to scoop up all the lobster, 20 other customers are distracted by all the other choices. They fill up on the less expensive food such as bread, soups, salads and desserts.

In almost all buffets, the expensive stuff such as prime rib and seafood are placed at the end of the line and by the time you get there, your plate is already filled up with sides and starches.

A study from Cornell University found that three out of four buffet customers took the first food offered on the buffet line and that the first three foods in a buffet made up two thirds of what they ate.

Buffets also use smaller plates. When you start to feel full, you think, I’ve already had two plates, so maybe it’s time to quit.

Anthony Bourdain’s book “Kitchen Confidential” points out that “half the Sunday brunch buffet menu is left over from the week’s service.”