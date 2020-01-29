Nugget of Knowledge: Don’t expect an answer when calling ALDI

(WYTV) – This comes to us from the “Reader’s Digest:”

You can call your local grocery store, Sparkle or Giant Eagle with a question about products, or the bakery or the pharmacy hours. There is one store you cannot call at all, however — your local ALDI store, and we have several in this area.

If your search online for a nearby ALDI, you’ll notice that the same phone number is listed next to every location: (855) 955-2534.

If you call that number, you’ll hear an automated voice:

“Thank you for contacting ALDI U.S. Due to our limited store staffing, the phone numbers for our stores are unlisted. This is part of our savings model.”

ALDI has only a very few employees working at any one time, and they’re focused on the customer. With fewer employees on the payroll and no one having to answer a phone, ALDI can keep its prices as low as possible.

ALDI’s website does have a large frequently asked questions section: “Why do I need a quarter to use a shopping cart at ALDI?” and “If you don’t have the brands I know, how can I be sure of the quality?”

Its websites does offer a corporate customer service line during regular business hours — an 800 number.