Nugget of Knowledge: Why can babies cry without growing hoarse?

(WYTV) – Why can newborn babies cry all day long and not grow hoarse?

Newborns cry for an average of six and a half hours a day. If you tried that as an adult, you couldn’t do it.

Even yelling at a football game can cause you to lose your voice and eventually develop nodules on your vocal cords.

What keeps a baby crying?

Crying is an important behavior for babies. They have to make sure their parents come running when they need something.

Infants have so much endurance because their vocal cords have no ligaments yet to stiffen them up and they’re packed with a liquid called hyaluronic acid.

It makes their vocal cords much more elastic and shock-absorbing, so constant crying doesn’t bother them.

There’s a side effect, however. Babies can’t make accurate sounds because of their immature vocal cords, which is why they tend to babble.

As for crying, we have evidence that baby cries have actually evolved to be as annoying and hard to ignore as possible. It’s the only way a baby has of saying, “Where’s mom?”