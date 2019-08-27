Nugget of Knowledge: CPR

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – What is CPR?

It stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. It’s meant to circulate blood through the body of a person whose heart has stopped.

The cardio part refers to the heart, pulmonary involves the lungs, and resuscitation means bringing something back to consciousness.

Two doctors, Peter Safar and James Elam, first came up with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in the mid-1950s.

In 1957, the American military started training in CPR.

In 1960, the American Heart Association added those chest compressions to keep the blood circulating.

Most heart attacks — 85% — happen at home, so the average person should be able to perform CPR.

You may have been taught the traditional method: 100 to 120 chest compressions per minute. The beat from the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” in your head to keep the beat and then mouth-to-mouth.

The American Heart Association today says you just have to learn hands-only CPR — the chest compressions. Don’t worry about mouth-to-mouth.

But how many people actually know CPR?

A Cleveland Clinic survey last year found that 54% of Americans said they knew CPR, but only one in six people knew that it’s chest compression only.

Only 11 percent knew the pace — the “Stayin’ Alive” song.