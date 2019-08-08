Nugget of Knowledge: Cookies

(WYTV) – Why doesn’t pound cake weigh a pound?

The traditional recipe for pound cake was one pound of flour, one pound of sugar and one pound of butter.

The same is true of cupcakes: the original recipe called for one cup of each ingredient, hence the name “cupcake.”

Chips Ahoy and Fig Newtons are popular cookies, but the world’s best selling-cookie is the Oreo.

The National Biscuit company started baking them in 1912, called the Oreo Biscuit, then the Oreo Sandwich in 1921, the Oreo Creme Sandwich in 1948 and the Oreo Chocolate Sandwich cookie in 1974.

Who was Newton and why does he have a cookie named after him?

The cookie is named for Newton, Massachusetts. They were first baked in nearby Cambridgeport, Massachusetts in 1895, but calling them Fig Cambridgeports was too awkward.

Why are some chocolate chip cookies known as Toll House cookies?

Ruth Wakefield first baked them in 1930. She and her husband ran an inn in Whitman, Massachusetts called the Toll House because it sat by the toll gate at an old turnpike outside Boston.

Did you ever eat tree bark?

If you’ve ever had cinnamon, you’ve eaten tree bark.

The cinnamon plant is a tree. When it’s six years old or so, branches an inch thick are cut from the tree, and the bark is stripped away. Cinnamon comes from the yellow inner bark next to the wood.