Nugget of Knowledge: Control-Alt-Delete

(WYTV) – CTRL+ALT+DEL, also known as “Control Alt Delete” is a way to get around a computer freezing up.

We should never have known about it in the first place.

Why those keys, and who thought of this?

We go back to the late 1970s for the answer when IBM was developing the first personal computers. You needed to reboot them often.

Rebooting at that time meant shutting down completely and then turning the computer back on. It was a slow process.

One of the lead developers, David Bradley, thought of a way to sort of “soft reboot” the computer — a restart without having to power down.

He programmed three keys to do this: control, alt and escape. You hit all three simultaneously.

Problem solved?

Actually, no.

All three of those keys sat on the left of the keyboard, and you could accidentally mash them at one time.

A colleague suggested swapping the escape key for the delete key across the keyboard. You need two hands, and there are no accidents.

The technique remained an IBM tool. Few people knew about it. Then came the early Windows, which users had to reboot often and the “control alt delete” technique quickly spread among the computer community.

Dave Bradley never dreamed his simple fix would make him a programming hero, and today, he autographs keyboards at conferences.

He jokes,”I may have invented it, but I think Bill Gates made it famous.”