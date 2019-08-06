Nugget of Knowledge: Cold pizza for breakfast

Is it OK to eat pizza that sat out in a greasy cardboard box for the last eight hours?

(WYTV) – Cold pizza is the real breakfast of champions.

But what about room-temperature pizza?

The pizza that sat out in a greasy cardboard box for the last eight hours, is it OK to eat?

The United States Department of Agriculture actually published some food safety guidelines for students and answered this question.

The official answer: no, don’t eat it.

You should throw away any leftover food that has been sitting out at room temperature for two hours or more, whether or not it contains meat.

Bad bacteria grows the fastest on foods that are in temperatures between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

The bacteria double in number every 20 minutes.

As far as pizza goes, pizza toppings and crust are generally too dry for bacteria, and the tomato sauce is too acidic.

Pepperoni is dry-cured, so it’s built to last. Where you might find trouble is on the old veggie ingredients or moist chunks of chicken.

In America, we eat three billion pizzas a year, and you rarely hear of it making us sick.

So should you finish off those last two pieces of stuffed-crust from last night? Do you feel lucky?