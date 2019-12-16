Nugget of Knowledge: Christmas Trivia

A Christmas quiz: true or false
(WYTV) — Here is some Christmas trivia to get you in the holiday spirit.
- “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” was Gene Autry’s only hit record and he died penniless. False.
- The most recorded Christmas song of all time is “White Christmas.” Silent Night is the most recorded song.
- The most popular decoration on a Christmas tree is a star. False, an angel is actually more popular than a star tree-topper.
- The singer most listened to at Christmas time is Karen Carpenter. False, Bing Crosby is the most listened to Christmas artist.
- Mrs. Claus appears in songs and stories, but we never hear her first name. False, her name is Jessica, according to the movie, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”.
- The setting for the 1983 movie “A Christmas Story” is Toledo, Ohio. False, the movie takes place in Cleveland, Ohio.
- Santa Claus is real. True, of course! He is a version of the third century monk, St. Nicholas