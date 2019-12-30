Nugget of Knowledge: Christmas movie releases

(WYTV) – Why do so many big movies seem to open on Christmas Day or right around this time?

Paramount decided to release the Bob Hope and Bing Crosby comedy “The Road to Rio” on December 25th, 1947.

Some studio executives were worried that might be in poor taste, but the film was a big hit and a trend began.

People have time off from work and kids have time off from school, so why not see a movie to kill time?

Several films debuted this year on December 25th, including the Will Smith animated comedy “Spies in Disguise,” the World War I drama “1917,” and the latest adaptation of “Little Women.”

The five biggest box office hits of all time are 1997’s “Titanic,” 2009’s “Avatar,” 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” Aside from the Avengers films, all of these were late-season holiday releases.

From 1986 to 2005, half of all the Best Picture winners at the Academy Awards came out on or after December 15th.

A Christmas run works in America, but China tends to fill theaters during the Chinese New Year in late January or February.



The French line up over Labor Day weekend. Russians prefer New Year’s Day and the Japanese, April and early May.