Nugget of Knowledge: Chips with your sandwich

There's a reason why chips are often served with sandwiches

(WYTV) – Stop at Panera or Subway and you’ll usually get an order of potato chips along with your sandwich.

It has to do with texture and flavor.

Your chips are salty and crispy, while your sandwich is soft and savory. The two complement each other.

The chips sort of break up the meal, making each flavor stand out. In fact, many people put potato chips in their sandwiches.

There’s more to this side dish stuff.

Buy a sandwich and you also get a pickle.

It’s a tradition that started in the Jewish delis of New York City.

The delis used the pickle to cleanse your mouth. The acid in the pickle allows you to experience sharp contrast in flavors and appreciate the taste of your sandwich. Just as with chips, you enjoy a contrast as you eat.

Pickles have been around for thousands of years, and have always been considered a delicacy.

The pickle became popular in this country when the first Jewish immigrants came to New York from Eastern Europe. The practice of offering pickle with sandwiches quickly spread beyond the Jewish delis.

Today, the pickle has its own festival in New York City, celebrated in October.