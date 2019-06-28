Nugget of Knowledge: Celebrity garbage a big seller

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – What’s a celebrity worth?

Scarlett Johansson appeared on the “Tonight Show” in 2008 with a cold. Someone persuaded her to leave a used tissue in a plastic bag and autograph the bag.

It sold for $5,300 on eBay.

In 2010, Marilyn Monroe’s chest x-rays went for $45,000 at a Las Vegas auction.

A Canadian dentist bought a rotten but preserved John Lennon tooth for $31,200 dollars in 2011.

Michael Jackson’s hair was burned while filming a Pepsi commercial in 1984. The year Michael died, 2009, a dozen strands of those hairs sold for $1,600.

Lady Gaga broke one of her black acrylic nails during a concert in Dublin, Ireland in 2012. A stagehand found it and sold it for $13,000.

Actor Wil Wheaton from “Star Trek, the Next Generation” sold a dented ping pong ball from his garage on eBay for $1,135 in 2012.

The Beatles fired drummer Pete Best before they became famous, but in 2015, Best’s drum went for $1,000.

And, former child star Gary Coleman auctioned his old sweatpants, autographed, on eBay. The winning bid was $400,000, but the winner never paid so it went to the second-highest bidder — Jimmy Kimmel for $500.