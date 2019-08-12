Nugget of Knowledge: Can you name the 5 of the Jackson 5?

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Trivia nuggets:

The members of the Jackson 5 are Michael, Jackie, Tito, Marlon and Jermaine.

The majority of milk drinkers in the world drink goat’s milk.

Musician Bruno Mars had a cameo role as an Elvis impersonator in the 1992 film “Honeymoon in Vegas.”

The Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York was the birthplace of the buffalo wing.

The longest international border in the world is the U.S. and Canada, which is 5,500 miles.

An Arctophile loves teddy bears.

The Olympics awarded medals from 1912 to 1948 for painting, architecture, sculpture, music and literature.

The term “fartlek” is Swedish meaning high then low intensity activities. “Fart” means speed and “lek” means play.