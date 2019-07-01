Nugget of Knowledge: Bury the hatchet

(WYTV) – The original title for “Scream” was “Scary Movie.”

Goosebumps are actually caused by a muscle called the arrector pili muscle.

Cover your mouth when you cough. You can shoot saliva droplets 20 feet at 25 to 50 mph.

In 1777, German ruler Frederick the Great issued an official statement urging his subjects to drink beer in the morning instead of coffee.

At 50th reunion of the battle of Gettysburg in 1913, two men who had fought there, a union soldier and a rebel, bought a hatchet from a hardware store, walked to the site where their regiments had fought and buried it.

During World War II, the United States began rationing shoes. You were allowed three pairs.

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty forbids any nation from trying to own the Moon.

The first use of “Google” as a verb was on the TV show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

“Bloodcurdling” isn’t just an expression: we know that watching horror movies can actually clot certain proteins in your bloodstream.

Tsutomu Yamaguchi was in Hiroshima for work when the first A-bomb hit, made it home to Nagasaki for the second and lived to be 93.