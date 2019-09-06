Nugget of Knowledge: Bears like honey

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Do bears really go for honey?

Yes, they do.

In fact, they’ll go for a lot of things in a beehive.

Bears will eat more than just the honey they find. They’ll also chomp the bees and larvae inside the beehive, which are a good source of protein.

Both brown and black bears will raid beehives.

Wouldn’t attacking a beehive bring out a lot of angry bees, ready to sting?

Sure, but the bears endure the stings to get the tasty pupae, larvae and the eggs inside.

The bees can and do sting bears’ faces and ears but cannot usually penetrate the fur on the rest of the body.

After bears get the honeycomb and all the goodies inside, they hurry away and shake bees out of their fur like they shake water.

Bears think the tradeoff is worth it. In the first half of 2018, bears destroyed nearly 400 hives in Finland, and the government there paid $143,000 to farmers after bears destroyed their hives and livelihood.