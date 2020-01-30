Nugget of Knowledge: Atari getting into the hotel business

In exchange for the name, Atari will receive 5% of the revenue

(WYTV) – Once upon a time, before the days of Nintendo and Sega, Atari was the video game market.

Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney started Atari in 1972, and brought the experience of the arcade into your home with systems such as the Atari 2600 and games such as Breakout and Centipede.

Over the years, the company was sold and resold.

In 2013, the U.S. division of Atari filed for bankruptcy. The French division lives on and still produces classic video games such as “Asteroids” and “Centipede.”

Now, the company has licensed its name to real estate developer True North Studio and the GSD Group to construct eight hotels.

They’re going up in Phoenix, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle.

What will you find in an Atari hotel? Probably not Pong in every room.

What you will find is virtual reality and what’s called augmented reality and community spaces for e-sports gaming competitions.

The guest rooms will have their own theme based on certain games, as well as what you’d expect in a typical hotel: a restaurant, a bar and a gym.

However, the Atari hotels should come with a movie theater.

In exchange for the name, Atari will receive 5% of the revenue. It’s already received $600,000 upfront.

Construction on the Phoenix hotel starts this summer.