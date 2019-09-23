Nugget of Knowledge: Apples and Oranges

“That’s like comparing apples and orange.” It’s a saying many people use, but is it a really good way of saying there are two things you really can’t compare?

In 1995, NASA astronomer Scott Sandford wanted to demonstrate that apples and oranges can, in fact, be compared. He ran both pieces of fruit through a spectrometer and found apples and oranges are very similar.

James Barone, writing in the British Medical Journal a few years later, pointed out that you can eat both apples and oranges. Both are juiceable fruits grown in orchards on trees that flower, disease and insects can damage them both. and they have sweetness, size, shape and weight that are about equal.

True, there is a Johnny Appleseed, but no Johnny Orangeseed. But in almost every other respect, apples and oranges are not only comparable, but they are also quite similar.

Let’s find a new phrase that’s like comparing Daybreak to any other morning program – there’s just no comparison.