Limiting screen time for your children

(WYTV) – As Christmas draws near, parents are getting presents for their children–some of which are electronic with screens.

However, how much screen time is too much?

Research suggests that minimal screen time is best. A recent study out of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital looked at kids ages three through five.

“They looked at kids who had screen time and kids who didn’t. They did MRI’s of their brain and what they found was interesting, that children with more screen time had less neuron development in the white matter of the brain,” said Dr. Denise Bobovnik.

The recommendation for 24 months and under is zero screen time. From three to five, it should be one hour of supervised quality time, such as Sesame Street and educational shows.

For children over six years old, there should still be limited screen time monitored by parents.

