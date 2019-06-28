Len Rome’s Local Health: Yoga

(WYTV) – A survey from the Centers for Disease Control shows the number of Americans practicing yoga is on the rise.

People are finding yoga is a way to complement traditional medicine as it can help calm stress, reduce chronic pain and boost the immune system.

You can find many types of yoga classes designed fit all ages and abilities. just find a class that meets your personal needs.

Judi Bar, of the Cleveland Clinic, says, “Not all yoga is created equal, and you can get hurt doing yoga. So, go watch a class, get a recommendation for a friend — less is more. Yoga is not about pushing or pain, so find someone experienced that you resonate with.”

Yoga has become the most popular complementary health practice with more than 35 million people striking poses — more women than men, for now.

If you’d care to try it, your doctor may be able to recommend a yoga teacher or a studio that fills your needs.