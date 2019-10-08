Len Rome’s Local Health: What’s your favorite coffee?

It's October and that means it's time for pumpkin spice lattes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTVF) – It’s October and that means it’s time for pumpkin spice lattes.

Of course, they’re bad for your waistline. The store-bought pumpkin coffee drinks are often packed with calories and sugar.

Cleveland Clinic Registered Dietician Ariana Cucuzza said if you decide to indulge in a calorie-rich coffee, just be sure to avoid enjoying it with another sugary treat.

“I think if you’re going to over-indulge in something that’s going to a little bit sweeter of a beverage, then you make a good choice to have with that, maybe a couple of hard-boiled eggs or a cup of oatmeal or something like that, in place of another sweetened food.”

You can also ask for an unsweetened drink, this way, you can add your own sweetener and control how much is going in.

Many coffee shops use a pre-made mix, so when you don’t have control over sugar and other fats, just go for a smaller size.

It’s okay to indulge in a sweet pumpkin coffee every once in a while, but think of it as an occasional indulgence and not something that you have every morning as part of your coffee routine.