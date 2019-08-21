Len Rome’s local health: Walking 30 minutes a day

A good way to make walking a part of your everyday routine is to walk with a buddy

(WYTV) – It’s clear that being active keeps you healthier than just sitting around, but how much does an extra half hour of walking actually do?

The American Journal of Preventive Medicine said making this slight adjustment can pay off in a big way with your body and your brain.

“You build bigger hippocampus, your memory center, with just 30 minutes of walking a day. You build more cardiovascular fitness, you get rid of some of the fat that’s associated with developing cancer the same way, so just a little bit of time gives you a huge benefit,” said Dr. Michael Roizen from the Cleveland Clinic.

The journal looked at data on more than 90,000 adults, with an average age of 68.

Walking just 30 minutes led to a lower risk of death and the more vigorous walk, the better.

A good way to make walking a part of your everyday routine is to walk with a buddy. Make it a point to go outside with a spouse or friend every day and take a walk around the block.