Len Rome’s Local Health: Trying to lose a few pounds?

How much we drink could be a factor in trying to keep down weight

(WYTV) – If you’re struggling to lose weight, you might want to take a look at your drinking habits.

Alcohol has calories, and depending on what you’re drinking, it could be a lot.

When you go out to eat, how often do you start with a cocktail?

Dr. Leslie Heinberg, of The Cleveland Clinic, recommends cutting out those empty calories.

“Across the board, for people who are trying to lose some weight, cutting out empty calories – and oftentimes, beverages are a big source of empty calories for folks – whether it’s soda, whether it’s juice, whether it’s sweet tea, or whether it’s beer, wine, and cocktails – any of those things add calories, but really without nutrition.”

So how often, and how much we drink could be factors in trying to keep down our weight.

Try to develop healthy habits when it comes to drinking early in adulthood, because binge drinking at any age is likely to set us up for health problems down the road, not just cause weight gain.